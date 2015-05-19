FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kambi's Manila operation subject of investigation relating to illegal gambling
May 19, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kambi's Manila operation subject of investigation relating to illegal gambling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Kambi Group Plc :

* Investigation of Kambi’s Manila operation

* Kambi Philippines Inc has been served with notice that it is subject of investigation by Philippines National Bureau of Investigation into allegations relating to carrying out of illegal gambling activities in Philippines

* Says with regards to these allegations, Kambi is confident that there are no activities occurring in its Philippines operation which are contrary to law

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
