May 19 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* AMF announces result of the buy-back offer on SI Participations shares concerning the repurchase of 322,581 shares at a price per share of 31.00 euros ($34.70)

* Number of shares tendered to SI Participations offer is 528,297 shares

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)