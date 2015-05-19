FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oceana Group to buy Daybrook Fisheries for $382.3 mln
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oceana Group to buy Daybrook Fisheries for $382.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd

* To acquire by combination of a merger and stock purchase, Daybrook Fisheries for a purchase consideration of $382.3 million

* Deal to be satisfied through combination of cash on hand, term debt facilities, an equity bridge facility and U.S. Debt

* Tiger Brands and Brimstone Investment Corporation have both signed irrevocable letters of support in favour of deal

* Has identified cost savings, which are expected to deliver incremental EBIT of at least $3 million (32 million rand) per annum within two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
