BRIEF-Oceana Group to buy Daybrook Fisheries for $382.3 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd

* To acquire by combination of a merger and stock purchase, Daybrook Fisheries for a purchase consideration of $382.3 million

* Deal to be satisfied through combination of cash on hand, term debt facilities, an equity bridge facility and U.S. Debt

* Tiger Brands and Brimstone Investment Corporation have both signed irrevocable letters of support in favour of deal

* Has identified cost savings, which are expected to deliver incremental EBIT of at least $3 million (32 million rand) per annum within two years