May 19 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* Capman Nordic Real Estate Fund acquires an office building on Ruoholahdenkatu 4 in Kamppi, Helsinki from Lapis Rakennus Oy

* Capman Real Estate converts an office building in central Helsinki into residential use

* Conversion planning is ongoing and project will be carried out by Lapis Rakennus Oy on a turnkey basis Source text for Eikon:

