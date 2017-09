May 19 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has won first deal for new integrated analytics solution, the Operational Intelligence SoftBlade

* Says deal consist of software licenses and related services with a value exceeding 890,000 euros ($995,821.00)

* Deal is with Telefonica Argentina Movistar

