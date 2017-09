May 19 (Reuters) - Catena AB :

* Says acquires logistics property in Åhus for 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.40 million)

* Has signed agreement to acquire Misteln 1 in Åhus, Kristianstad municipality, from Van Dieren Sweden AB

