BRIEF-Labat Africa to buy sale assets of Reinhardt Transport for R627.5 mln
May 19, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Labat Africa to buy sale assets of Reinhardt Transport for R627.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Ltd

* Shareholders are advised that Labat and RTG are in process of entering into sale and purchase agreements for acquisition of brands, business and assets of RTG

* Labat will acquire sale assets at a purchase consideration of 627.5 million rand to be settled in cash

* It is noted that Labat remains a preferred bidder in relation to acquisition of sale assets from RTG

* Intends issuing new shares in Labat in order to settle a portion of cash consideration for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

