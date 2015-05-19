BRIEF-Easy Software order backlog as of March 31 at 4.1 mln euros

May 19 (Reuters) - Easy Software AG :

* Sales revenue within Easy Group at end of Q1 2015 is above that of previous year

* Backlog of orders as of March 31, amounts to 4.1 million euros ($4.56 million) compared to previous year’s figure of about 4.4 million euros

* At group level, loss of full consolidation of Otris Software AG effective May 1 will result in a decrease in FY 2015 sales of about 5 pct compared to previous year

* Deconsolidation will, however, have a positive effect for earnings in 2015