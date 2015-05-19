FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Family shareholders announce sale of shares in Hella KGaA Hueck & & Co
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 19, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Family shareholders announce sale of shares in Hella KGaA Hueck & & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Hella KGaA Hueck & Co :

* Family shareholders announce sale of shares in Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

* Family shareholders intend to sell a total of up to 13,888,889 shares in Hella KGaA Hueck & Co; this is equivalent to a total of 12.5 pct in share capital of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

* Shares shall be placed with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Sale does not affect pooled holdings of family shareholders which comprise about 60 pct of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.’s share capital Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
