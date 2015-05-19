BRIEF-Biocartis raises 115 mln euros in IPO as over-allotment option is exercised

May 19 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV :

* Announces exercise of the over-allotment option in full bringing the gross proceeds of its initial public offering to 115 million euros ($128.19 million)

* KBC securities NV/SA, has exercised over-allotment option in full, so the company raised additional 15.0 million euros in gross proceeds and issued 1,304,347 additional new shares

* Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, the company has 40,448,360 outstanding shares Source text - bit.ly/1EZXETT

($1 = 0.8971 euros)