BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler: IPSEN to acquire all shares in Octreopharm Sciences GmbH
May 19, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik AG :

* IPSEN to acquire all shares in Octreopharm Sciences GmbH

* Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH and a group of start-up investors have signed a purchase agreement with IPSEN for all shares of Octreopharm Science GmbH

* Deal, which is subject to various conditions precedent, has an overall value of about 50 million euros ($55.78 million), milestones included Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

