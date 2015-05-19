BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler: IPSEN to acquire all shares in Octreopharm Sciences GmbH

May 19 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik AG :

* IPSEN to acquire all shares in Octreopharm Sciences GmbH

* Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH and a group of start-up investors have signed a purchase agreement with IPSEN for all shares of Octreopharm Science GmbH

* Deal, which is subject to various conditions precedent, has an overall value of about 50 million euros ($55.78 million), milestones included Source text for Eikon:

