BRIEF-Dexia Q1 net income at -125 million euros

May 20 (Reuters) - Dexia SA

* Net income Q1 2015 at eur -125 million, characterised by the weight of the cost of risk (eur -130 million) and of taxes and contributions (eur -69 million)

* Balance sheet total at eur 268 billion, up eur 21 billion over the quarter due to falling interest rates and exchange rate variations

* Recurring net income at eur -212 million: positive trend of previous quarters interrupted by the provisioning of the exposure to Heta asset resolution AG