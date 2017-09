May 20 (Reuters) - Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Q1 revenue £27.3 million versus £27.7 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA £6.6 million versus £6.0 million year ago

* Q1 harvest volume 6,261 tonnes versus 6,004 tonnes year ago

* Preparatory work is currently underway for two new sites, to be stocked in Autumn 2015, providing additional consent of 4,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)