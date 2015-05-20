BRIEF-Zealand starts development of multiple-dose version of ZP4207

May 20 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Zealand starts clinical development of a multiple-dose version of its stable glucagon analogue, ZP4207

* Says results of a phase Ib multiple-dose study of ZP4207 are expected in H2 2015

* Grant will be paid in three installments with $600,000 to be received upfront and rest in H1 of 2016

* Says grant does not change financial guidance for 2015

* Says supported by $1.8 million grant from Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust

* Says ongoing clinical development program with ZP4207 as a single-use rescue pen for treatment of severe hypoglycemia events in diabetes patients on insulin treatment continues on track

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)