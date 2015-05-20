FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cleantech Invest raises EUR 4.2 mln investment into Swap.com
May 20, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cleantech Invest raises EUR 4.2 mln investment into Swap.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Says Cleantech Invest Swap SPV 1 AB, a Swedish holding company founded by Cleantech Invest Plc, has made an equity investment of 4.2 million euros into Swap.com (Netcycler Oy)

* Says Cleantech Invest owns 20 pct of holding company and effective fully diluted ownership of Cleantech Invest Plc in Swap.com increases from 5.6 pct to 8.0 pct after investment

* Says Cleantech Invest Plc and its affiliated companies own a total of 22.9 pct of Swap.com after transaction

* Says Cleantech Invest will receive a fee in total of 220,000 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

