May 20 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Preliminary results

* Maiden profit after tax of 3.7 mln stg

* Revenues up 59 pct to 58 mln stg (2013/14: 36.5 mln stg) from increased royalties and milestone payments

* Preliminary results for year ended 31 March 2015

* EBITDA up 212 pct to 16.2 mln stg (2013/14: 5.2 mln stg)

* Basic EPS of 0.9 p (2013/14: 0.7 p loss)