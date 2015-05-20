FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Georgia first-quarter profit rises 16 pct
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Georgia first-quarter profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc :

* Profit of GEL 62.3 mln (us$ 28.0mln/gbp 18.9mln), up 16.2 pct y-o-y and down 6.2 pct q-o-q

* Cost to income ratio improved to 36.8 pct; ex-privatbank it was 35.0 pct (1Q14: 41.5 pct; 4Q14: 38.4 pct)

* Banking net interest margin was 7.8 pct; without privatbank effect (“ex-privatbank”) NIM was 7.3 pct (-20 bps y-o-y; -40 bps q-o-q)

* Banking revenue was GEL 177.5mln; ex-privatbank it was gel 158.1mln (up 32.6 pct y-o-y; up 2.7 pct q-o-q)

* Banking profit increased to GEL 58.8mln; ex-privatbank it was GEL 57.7mln (up 24.6 pct y-o-y; down 11.3 pct q-o-q)

* Earnings per share (“eps”) of GEL 1.63 (us$ 0.73 per share/gbp 0.49 per share), up 7.9 pct y-o-y and down 10.4 pct q-o-q

* Total assets increased to GEL 9,030.1mln, up 36.4 pct

* Net loan book increased to GEL 5,248.6mln; ex-privatbankit was GEL 4,958.6 (up 40.3 pct y-o-y; up 11.7 pct q-o-q) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.