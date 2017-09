May 19 (Reuters) - Studio Babelsberg AG :

* To waive dividend payment for FY 2014

* FY 2014 total sales decreased compared to 2013 from 81.9 million euros to 62.5 million euros ($70 million)

* FY net loss of 2.4 million euros (last year: profit of 0.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)