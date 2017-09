May 19 (Reuters) - Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :

* Q1 net interest income down 3 percent at 57.5 million euros ($64.05 million)

* Q1 pre-tax profit of 13.9 million euros (last year: 10.9 million euros)

* Overall continues to expect for FY 2015 an increase in the profit before tax