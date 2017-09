May 19 (Reuters) - Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 61.3 million euros ($68.29 million) versus 50.8 million euros a year ago

* 2014/2015 second half revenues amounted to 41.44 million euros, up 9.5 percent compared with previous year Source text: bit.ly/1EhqJZm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)