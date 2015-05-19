BRIEF-Ordina completes refinancing

May 19 (Reuters) - Ordina NV :

* Ordina successfully completes refinancing

* Agreed a new financing facility of 30 million euros ($33.44 million) under more favourable conditions:

* Margin has been cut to 1.00 percent, compared to margin of 2.25 percent - 3.75 percent, depending on leverage ratio, for previous facility

* Covenant related to ratio of net debt to corrected EBITDA has been relaxed

* Revolving facility has been fully committed by ABN Amro and ING and replaces previous facility of 35 million euros extended by ABN Amro, ING and NIBC, which was due to expire in November 2016

* Financing has a term of five years with an initial term of three years and an option to extend twice for a period of one year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)