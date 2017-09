May 19 (Reuters) - Jefferies International Limited

* Placing shares will be offered to institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuild

* If all ordinary shares available in placing are sold, Invesco’s clients to hold about 35.9 percent stake in Allied Minds

* Invesco to sell about 13 million ordinary shares of allied minds

* Jefferies and Numis Securities, acting as joint bookrunners, have entered into a placing agreement with Invesco