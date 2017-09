May 19 (Reuters) - Public Systeme Hopscotch SA :

* Announces restructuring of group

* To transfer its public relations and communication consultancy business to its Think For unit

* To transfer its business of organising events for pharmaceutical companies to its Le Public Systeme PCO unit

* To change name to Hopscotch Groupe Source text for Eikon:

