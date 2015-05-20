FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spar Group six-months headline earnings up 22.7 pct
May 20, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Group six-months headline earnings up 22.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Spar Group Ltd :

* Turnover growth of 40.7 pct to R36.0 billion (2014: R25.6 billion) for six months ender March 31

* Six-month HEPS up 22.4 pct to 455.5 cents

* Six month headline earnings grew 22.7 pct TO R788.3 million

* Interim dividend of 239 cents per share up 22.6 pct

* Trading performance for first seven weeks after march 2015 has remained strong while being influenced by timing of Easter holidays

* Continued pressure on consumer spending in South Africa is anticipated with subdued economic growth and a resultant lack of job creation

* Risk of increased load-shedding by power utility, Eskom, in winter months could pose additional pressure on retail sales

* Impact of current drought on maize pricing is likely to increase pressure on food inflation

* Remains confident that it is well positioned to maintain this growth in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
