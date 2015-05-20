FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Brands H1 turnover up 7 pct to 15.9 bln rand
May 20, 2015

BRIEF-Tiger Brands H1 turnover up 7 pct to 15.9 bln rand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Turnover up 7 pct to r15,9 billion for six months ended March 31

* Dividend per share up 3 pct to 339 cents

* Potential for further foreign exchange losses could have a material adverse effect on results of Nigerian businesses in second half

* Headline earnings per share from continuing operations of 853 cents in line with last year

* Trading conditions across most of regions in which group operates are challenging

* Market conditions in south African businesses are likely to persist, with rising soft commodity prices and weak rand adding to inflationary pressures in a tough competitive environment

* In short term, market conditions in Nigeria will remain challenging, with full inflationary impact of year-to-date devaluation of Naira only likely to be felt by consumers later in year

* Group is pursuing a number of opportunities which could enhance future performance of DFM, impacting positively on outlook for business

* Group has considered all of these factors in performing a fair value assessment of underlying assets of DFM as at 31 March 2015

* Concluded no need to take any impairment at half year, but would be re-assessed at FY when anticipated would be sufficient clarity on outcome as well as greater market stability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
