May 20 (Reuters) - Hella KGaA Hueck & Co :

* Hella free float increases significantly

* Family shareholders place around 13.9 million shares with institutional investors

* Overall, family members sold around 13.9 million shares of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co in process

* Free float of Hella thereby increased to approximately 28 percent