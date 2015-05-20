FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nio enters into strategic partnership for iGamingCloud
May 20, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nio enters into strategic partnership for iGamingCloud

Reuters Staff

May 20 (Reuters) - Nio Inc :

* Gaming Innovation Group (GIG) and Optimizer Invest (OPT) have signed a strategic partnership with the ambition to create a leading cloud services company for iGaming

* The partnership will allow a further development of GIG’s iGamingCloud software platform and a ramp up of its rapidly expanding Cloud offering

* Optimizer Invest will acquire 10 percent of shares in GIG’s subsidiary iGamingCloud (iGC) for a consideration of 1 million euros ($1.11 million)

* The parties have a mutual right to convert the investment into NIO share in 2017 or 2018 based on the relative performance of iGC compared to Nio/GIG in 2017 and the share price at that time

* Says transaction is expected to be completed early June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
