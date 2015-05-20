BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology announces planned joint venture with Erhardt + Leimer GmbH

May 20 (Reuters) - Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd :

* AVT and Erhardt + Leimer GmbH announce planned joint venture

* Announce their intent to form a strategic alliance that will provide a wider range of integrated automation solutions for printing and converting industries

* In a first step AVT will acquire E+L’s print inspection solutions

* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on AVT's 2015 results, but it is expected to affect positively AVT's results for 2016 and beyond