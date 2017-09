May 20 (Reuters) - Nicoccino Holding AB :

* Q1 net sales 0.1 million Swedish crowns ($11,930.61)

* Q1 operating loss 8.8 million crowns

* Expects new distribution agreements to result in significant increase in sales in Q2 Source text: bit.ly/1IP6ybA

