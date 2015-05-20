FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis says lung disease drug studies show positive results
May 20, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novartis says lung disease drug studies show positive results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Novartis AG

* Novartis says it saw positive results from two Phase III clinical trial programs for QVA149 and NVA237 in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* The Swiss drugmaker said data demonstrated QVA149, administered twice-daily, improved lung function compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment, meeting its primary objective

* Novartis said in studies NVA237, administered twice-daily, demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function at week 12 in moderate-to-severe COPD patients compared to placebo, meeting its primary objective Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

