BRIEF-Novartis says lung disease drug studies show positive results

May 20 (Reuters) - Novartis AG

* Novartis says it saw positive results from two Phase III clinical trial programs for QVA149 and NVA237 in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* The Swiss drugmaker said data demonstrated QVA149, administered twice-daily, improved lung function compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment, meeting its primary objective

* Novartis said in studies NVA237, administered twice-daily, demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function at week 12 in moderate-to-severe COPD patients compared to placebo, meeting its primary objective