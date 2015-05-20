FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sweden's Eniro issues profit warning
May 20, 2015

BRIEF-Sweden's Eniro issues profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* Eniro’s EBITDA for 2015 expected to be lower than issued forecast

* Says has decided to recognize impairment of intangible assets in range of SEK 1.1-1.2 billion in 2015

* Says Eniro continues to meet its obligations to banks and other creditors

* Says CFO Roland Andersen will leave company and Maria Akrans has been appointed acting CFO

* Says company is not issuing any new, detailed forecast for 2015 other than that EBITDA for 2015 is expected to be lower than SEK 631 mln Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

