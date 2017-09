May 20 (Reuters) - Korian Medica SA :

* Signs partnership with Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Marseille

* To share medical records and share best practice with Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Marseille

* Residents of Korian Medica facilities will have priviliged access to Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Marseille Services and vice versa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)