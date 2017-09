May 20 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Board member Peter Roose to be CEO of TLG Hotell (Tallink Hotels) effective of June 1

* Supervisory board of Tallink Grupp has resolved to recall Peter Roose from management board of Tallink Grupp effective June 1

