BRIEF-Topdanmark Q1 post-tax profit DKK 310 million, below expectations
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Topdanmark Q1 post-tax profit DKK 310 million, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Topdanmark :

* Q1 post-tax profit 310 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 333 million crowns)

* Q1 combined ratio 90.7 pct (Reuters poll 90.0 pct)

* Says assumed combined ratio for 2015 has improved from 90 pct - 91 pct to around 90 pct, excluding run-off in last three quarters of 2015

* Says post-tax profit forecast model for 2015 has been upgraded from 900 million - 1,000 million crowns to 1,000 million - 1,100 million crowns, excluding run-off in Q2-Q4 2015, representing EPS of 10.5 crowns

* In life insurance assumed growth in regular premiums has been changed from 0 pct - 5 pct to around 5 pct

* Assumed premium growth in non-life insurance has been changed from around 0 pct to around minus 1 pct

* Q1 investment return was 192 million crowns versus 278 million crowns year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Link to Reuters poll: [I:nL5N0Y91FZ]

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

