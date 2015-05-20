BRIEF-City Service announces draft terms of cross-border merger

May 20 (Reuters) - City Service AB :

* Name of company, resulting from merger shall be City Service AS

* Says prepared common draft terms of cross-border merger of company and City Service EU AS

* Says company shall be merged to City Service EU AS and shall be dissolved without going into liquidation

* Says City Service EU AS shall take over all assets, rights and liabilities of company and shall continue its activities following merger Source text for Eikon:

