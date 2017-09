May 20 (Reuters) - Bogorodskiye Delikatesy PJSC :

* Says UK Progress-Kapital has divested its 11.20 pct stake in the company

* Says UK Sadko-Finance acquires a 11.2 pct stake in the company Source text - bit.ly/1PWtINp , bit.ly/1FvQs5r

