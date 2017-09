May 20 (Reuters) - Aviva Sigorta :

* Main shareholder Kibele BV to pay 22.5 million lira ($8.73 million) as advance capital payment till June 30 to cover capital deficit from Dec. 31, 2014

* Main shareholder Kibele BV commits to make additional funding to cover capital deficit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5766 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)