May 20 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 PJSC :

* Sets placement date for 2 billion roubles ($40 million) BO-03 series bonds for May 27 and appoints BK REGION LLC as underwriter

Source text - bit.ly/1EXVsLy

($1 = 49.9040 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)