BRIEF-Gategroup Q1 revenue up at CHF 669.9 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
May 21, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Q1 revenue up at CHF 669.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Q1 group reported total revenue of 669.9 million Swiss francs ($717 million), compared to 666.3 million Swiss francs in previous year

* Q1 reported EBITDA at 10.9 million Swiss francs, decrease of 39.4 percent versus prior year

* Q1 EBITDA excluding adjustments increases to 20.4 million Swiss francs, compared to 18.0 million Swis francs in 2014

* Q1 net loss of 37.6 million Swiss francs affected by unrealized FX losses (-18.0 million Swiss francs) and non-recurring adjustments (-9.5 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
