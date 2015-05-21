BRIEF-Gategroup Q1 revenue up at CHF 669.9 mln

May 21 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Q1 group reported total revenue of 669.9 million Swiss francs ($717 million), compared to 666.3 million Swiss francs in previous year

* Q1 reported EBITDA at 10.9 million Swiss francs, decrease of 39.4 percent versus prior year

* Q1 EBITDA excluding adjustments increases to 20.4 million Swiss francs, compared to 18.0 million Swis francs in 2014

* Q1 net loss of 37.6 million Swiss francs affected by unrealized FX losses (-18.0 million Swiss francs) and non-recurring adjustments (-9.5 million Swiss francs)