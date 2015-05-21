BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 sets price for additional 1.4 billion shares issue

May 21 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Sets price of additional 1.4 billion shares issue at 15.5 roubles ($0.3119) per share and at 13.95 roubles a share with preemptive right

* Says as payment for additional share issue will contribute 100 pct stake in APTEKA-A.v.e. for 8.17 billion roubles and 100 pct stake in APTEKA-A.v.e-1 for 1.78 billion roubles

* Says the shares will be placed in open subscription

* The placement starts on May 21 and will last 50 days or until last share is placed Source texts: bit.ly/1F34tE8 , bit.ly/1Leah1m, bit.ly/1F34Uyd

