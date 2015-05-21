FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 sets price for additional 1.4 billion shares issue
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 sets price for additional 1.4 billion shares issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Sets price of additional 1.4 billion shares issue at 15.5 roubles ($0.3119) per share and at 13.95 roubles a share with preemptive right

* Says as payment for additional share issue will contribute 100 pct stake in APTEKA-A.v.e. for 8.17 billion roubles and 100 pct stake in APTEKA-A.v.e-1 for 1.78 billion roubles

* Says the shares will be placed in open subscription

* The placement starts on May 21 and will last 50 days or until last share is placed Source texts: bit.ly/1F34tE8 , bit.ly/1Leah1m, bit.ly/1F34Uyd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.7010 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.