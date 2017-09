May 21 (Reuters) - Gigaset AG :

* Q1 positive consolidated net income of 0.8 million euros ($889,520.00);(Q1/2014: minus 12.2 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated revenue rises to 70.1 million euros (Q1/2014: 65 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA improves to 8.8 million euros (Q1/2014: minus 7.7 million euros)

* Sticks to 2015 outlook it gave when 2014 annual report was published on April 1