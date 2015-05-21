FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gimv annual result jumps to 136.0 million euros
May 21, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gimv annual result jumps to 136.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Reports fiscal year 2014-2015 net profit (group share) of 136.0 million euros ($151.30 million), compared with 15.0 million euros in fiscal year 2013-2014

* Net asset value at end of fiscal year rises by 14 percent to 42.97 euros per share

* Stable gross dividend is 2.45 euros, representing a dividend yield of 5.8 percent

* Says net cash position at end of March was 184.8 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1FDe89U Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

