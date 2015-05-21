BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 adjusted EBITDA rises significantly to NOK 120.7 mln

May 21 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Says reported record sales and high profitability in Q1

* Q1 operating revenues (IFRS) 755.6 million Norwegian crowns versus 244.6 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA (IFRS) adjusted for financial expenses 120.7 million crowns versus 16.7 million crowns year ago

* In Q1 224 homes were delivered to buyers, 308 were sold and 284 were started, compared to 80 homes delivered to buyers, 139 sold and 77 started year ago

