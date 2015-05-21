FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 adjusted EBITDA rises significantly to NOK 120.7 mln
May 21, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 adjusted EBITDA rises significantly to NOK 120.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Says reported record sales and high profitability in Q1

* Q1 operating revenues (IFRS) 755.6 million Norwegian crowns versus 244.6 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA (IFRS) adjusted for financial expenses 120.7 million crowns versus 16.7 million crowns year ago

* In Q1 224 homes were delivered to buyers, 308 were sold and 284 were started, compared to 80 homes delivered to buyers, 139 sold and 77 started year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

