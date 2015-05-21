FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Argen-X and Leo Pharma partner to develop treatments for skin conditions
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 21, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Argen-X and Leo Pharma partner to develop treatments for skin conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - arGEN-X BV :

* arGEN-X and Leo Pharma enter into alliance to develop antibody-based treatments for skin conditions

* Leo Pharma receives exclusive access to an existing Argen-X antibody currently in preclinical development for inflammation-related skin diseases

* arGEN-X receives pre-IND payments of 4.5 million euros ($5.01 million), including an upfront payment

* arGEN-X will also receive clinical, regulatory, and sales milestone payments that may total upward of 100 million euros

* Companies will co-fund product development costs up to clinical trial application (CTA) filing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.