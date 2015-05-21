BRIEF-Tsogo Sun's FY adjusted HEPS falls 1 pct to 175.0 cents

May 21 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd

* jse: tsh - reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2015

* FY EDITDAR r4.2 billion unchanged from prior year

* Final dividend per share 60.0 cents unchanged from prior year

* Trading during financial year reflected continued pressure on consumer due to macro-economic environment and weak consumer sentiment

* Limited organic year-on-year growth was achieved in both casino and hotel revenues

* Trading is expected to remain under pressure due to ongoing macro-economic conditions and weak consumer sentiment

* FY income r11.3 billion up 5 pct

* FY adjusted HEPS 175.0 cents down 1 pct

* Mpumalanga gaming board has withdrawn second request for proposal for fourth licence. Group is pursuing a legal challenge in this regard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: