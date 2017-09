May 21 (Reuters) - Magforce AG :

* Magforce USA, inc. Files investigational device exemption for Nanotherm Therapy to treat intermediate risk prostate cancer

* Purpose of proposed study is to demonstrate that Nanotherm can ablate cancer lesions for patients who have gleason score 7 prostate cancer and are under active surveillance