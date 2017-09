May 21 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Ltd :

* FY normalised revenue increased by 16 pct to R35.238 bln (2014: R30.495 bln)

* Including one-off items, FY headline earnings increased by 22 pct to R4.081 bln (2014: R3.355 bln)

* FY basic normalised headline earnings per share increased by 9 pct to 408.2 cents

* Final dividend per ordinary share increased by 11 pct to 75.5 cents (2014: 68.0 cents)