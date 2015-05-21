FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thrombogenics reports cash and investments of 121.4 mln euros as of end of March
May 21, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thrombogenics reports cash and investments of 121.4 mln euros as of end of March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV :

* Cash and investments of 121.4 million euros ($134.96 million) as of end of March 2015, compared with 127.1 million euros at end of December 2014

* Cash usage in Q1 was far below forecast of 11 million euros, partly due to positive impact of a reduction in receivables and favorable exchange rate effects which together amounted to 2.9 million euros

* New clinical studies for Jetrea confirm positive Oasis results: 28 days post injection resolution rates ranging from around 40-58 percent

* New Jetrea ready-diluted formulation received final EU approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

