BRIEF-Thrombogenics reports cash and investments of 121.4 mln euros as of end of March

May 21 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV :

* Cash and investments of 121.4 million euros ($134.96 million) as of end of March 2015, compared with 127.1 million euros at end of December 2014

* Cash usage in Q1 was far below forecast of 11 million euros, partly due to positive impact of a reduction in receivables and favorable exchange rate effects which together amounted to 2.9 million euros

* New clinical studies for Jetrea confirm positive Oasis results: 28 days post injection resolution rates ranging from around 40-58 percent

* New Jetrea ready-diluted formulation received final EU approval