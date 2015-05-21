BRIEF-ING buys 57 mln euros of new NN Group shares to boost insurer's capital

May 21 (Reuters) - NN Group NV

* ING Group has made a capital injection of eur 57 million into NN group by subscribing for newly issued shares for an aggregate amount of eur 57 million

* Decision requires ING group to create a competitive bank in Netherlands separate from ING group

* Following capital injection, ING Group’s stake in NN group has increased slightly to 54.8 pct

* ING Group injects eur 57 million in NN Group to the benefit of NN Bank to fulfil EC commitment on capitalisation of NN bank

* Has through ING Bank provided a eur 63 million additional tier 1 capital facility to NN Bank to fulfill a commitment to European Commission (EC) pertaining to capitalisation of NN Bank

* Commitment was included in EC decision of 16 November 2012

* Capital injection against issuance of 2,178,899 ordinary shares in NN Group reflecting a price per share of eur 26.16, equal to yesterday’s closing share price

* Shares acquired are not subject to a lock-up

* NN Group’s dividend policy remains unchanged

* As announced previously, ING Group intends to divest its remaining stake in NN Group over time, in line with its strategy to divest all of its insurance and investment management businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: