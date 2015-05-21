FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investec full-year profit rises 10.2 pct
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Investec full-year profit rises 10.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Investec Ltd :

* Net interest income increased by 12.3 pct to R5,521 million (2014: R4,916 million)

* Total operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances increased by 24.0 pct to R8,946 million (2014: R7,216 million)

* Impairments on loans and advances decreased from R638 million to R455 million

* Foregoing factors profit before taxation increased by 49.0 pct to R3,673 million

* Headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 44.5 pct to R3,014 million

* Balance sheet remains strong with a capital adequacy ratio of 15.4 pct (2014: 15.3 pct)

* FY net fee and commission income increased 4.4 pct to R1,454 million (2014: R1,393 million)

* Investment income increased to R1,420 million (2014: R334 million) with bank’s unlisted investments portfolio continuing to perform well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
